Redmen rally to win 10-9 and spoil Ironton’s outright title hopes

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Spoiler alert!

The Rock Hill Redmen played spoiler on Monday as they outscored the Ironton Fighting Tigers 10-9 and knocked them into a first-place time in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Ironton’s 15-game winning streak also came to a halt and the Fighting Tigers are now 17-4 overall and 11-2 in the OVC and a game Wednesday with South Point remaining.

The 11-2 record leaves Ironton tied for first place with Fairland who beat Coal Grove 8-2.

Rock Hill took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

With one out, Isaiah Kelly and Brayden Friend walked. Jaedon Stevens reached on an error to load the bases and Jacob Schwab connected for a two-run double.

The lead went to 5-0 in the third inning with the aid of three Ironton errors.

Kelly was hit by a pitch, Hayden Harper reach on an error and Jaedon Stevens had a one-out single to scored Kelly. Schwab singled to load the bases.

Harper scored on an error and Tyler Brammer reached on an error as another run scored.

Ironton not only came alive in the top of the fourth but erupted for eight runs.

After Jacob Sloan lined out, Cole Freeman singled, Nate Bias double and Trevor Kleinman walked to load the bases.

Connor Kleinman followed with a triple to clear the bases and scored when Kyle Howell reached on an error.

Howell went to second on the error and scored on a hit by Jon Wylie. Cameron Deere then doubled to score Wylie and Sloan singled to score Deere. Freeman singled and Chaydan Kearns reached on an error as Sloan scored.

Rock Hill got within 8-7 with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Nick VanKeuren singled, Kelly walked, VanKeuren moved up on a passed ball and Harper doubled to drive in the runners.

The Fighting Tigers got a run in the fifth to lead 9-7 when Trevor Kleinman singled, went to second on an error and scored on a hit by Howell.

Rock Hill got three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.

VanKeuren walked leading off and Kelly and Harper singled to load the bases. Brayden Friend hit into a fielder’s choice as a run scored to make it 9-8.

After a pop out to shortstop for the second out, Schwab’s ground ball was booted for an error allowing two runs to score.

Ironton was retired in order in the seventh to end the game.

Schwab was 2-4 with a double and two runs batted in and Harper was 2-4 with two RBI.

Wylie, Freeman and Bias were all 2-4 to pace Ironton.

Ironton 000 810 0 = 9 10 5

Rock Hill 203 203 x = 10 7 4

Trevor Kleinman, Jacob Sloan (5), Ashlton Duncan (6) and Nate Bias. Tyler Brammer, Jayson McFann (5) and Isaiah Kelly. W-McFann (IP-2.2). Brammer (IP-4.1, H-10, R-9, ER-3, K-2, BB-1, HBP-1). L-Sloan (IP-2.0, H-4, R-5, ER-3, BB-4). Kleinman (IP-3.0, H-3, R-5, ER-1, K-3, BB-2). Duncan (IP-1.0). Hitting-Ironton: Kyle Howell 1-4 RBI, Jon Wylie 2-4 RBI, Cameron Deere 1-4 2B, Jacob Sloan 1-4 RBI, Cole Freeman 2-4, Nate Bias 2-4, Trevor Kleinman 1-3 RBI, Connor Kleinman 1-3 3B 3-RBI; RH: Nick VanKeuren 1-3, Isaiah Kelly 1-1, Hayden Harper 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Brayden Friend RBI, Jaedon Stevens 1-3 RBI, Jacob Schwab 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Tyler Brammer RBI.