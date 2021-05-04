Thomas Smith

July, 9, 1941–May 3, 2021

Thomas Gallagher Smith, 79, of Ironton, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at his home. He was born July, 9, 1941, in Ironton.

The son of the late Charles Raymond and Mary Catherine Scherer Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Smith, and his sister in-law, Marta Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary DelCheccolo Smith, of 57 years.

Thomas was a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph High School and was in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Thomas retired in 2000 after 40 years at Local Iron Foundry. He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashland, Kentucky. Everyone that knew Thomas loved him; he was known as a loving family man and had a strong faith in the Lord. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by three daughters, Teresa (John) Haer, Mary Susan Smith, and Elizabeth (Andy) Medinger; five grandchildren, Benjamin Haer, Armella Blanco, Laureano Blanco, all of Huntington, West Virginia, Andrew Medinger and Daniel Medinger, both of Ironton; brother-in-law, Tim (Patti) DelCheccolo, of South Point; sister-in-law, Victoria Browning, of Ironton; home health nurse, Michelle Allen-Parece; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 900 Winchester Drive, Ashland, Kentucky, with Father Garner officiating.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Coal Grove.

Visitation will be Saturday, 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Smith family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City Welfare Mission, PO Box 692, Ironton, Ohio and/or Holy Family Catholic Church, 900 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.

