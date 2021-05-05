Johnie Hayslip Jr.

Johnie Samuel Hayslip Jr., 47, of South Point, died on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Friends may visit from noon–1 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Victories, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

