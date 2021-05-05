Property transfers 5-5-21

• Katherine Sue Russell and Justin Ray Russell to Brittany N. Baldridge and Kelsey A. Justice, South Point, $180,000

• Kay Swartzwelder to Rick and Brandy McGuire, Coal Grove, $20,000

Carl Chapman and Diana Chapman to Ronika Compus and Marvin Bompus, Proctorville, $300,000

• David Lee Hilgenberg and Joyce Ann Hilgenberg to Howard Gordon Stoneking and Kendra Stoneking, South Point, $155,000

• John R. Dickess and Jennifer E. Dickess to Patricia S. Sanders, South Point, $239,000

• The Fuller Center for Housing-Ashland-Ironton, Inc. to John R. Carter, Ironton, $1,000

• James R. Wiseman and Ann M. Wiseman to Mart B. Fraley, Ironton, $50,000

• James Hayes and Debra Hayes to Kimberly Ann Moore, South Point, $90,000

• Zachary A. Childress and Emily R. Childress to David Alan Cottrill and Devon Nichole Cottrill, South Point, $259,900

• Joe and Jeri Stallo to Morgan Haliburton, Ironton, $5,500

• Edward and Christi C. Jenkins to Kent and Stephanie Branch, Ironton, $10,000

• Michelle Carrico to Eric Edens, Coal Grove, $10,000

• Shawn and Deanna Holliday to Bryan Dickess, Ironton, $25,000

• Jesse E. Ferguson aka Jesse Ferguson to Bill Short, Lawrence Township, $15,000

• Teresa M. Jenkins to Abbe Education Center and Staffing, LLC, Ironton, $85,000

• Sue Ellen Laney to Wanda Gail Winkler, Proctorville, $30,000

• Donna L. Galloway and Jerry Galloway to Seth Galloway, Crown City, $6,050

• Jessica Fout wtta Jessica Moore to Christopher A. Simons, Waterloo, $94,000

• Samuel Wilson Jr. to Miranda L. Lewis, Ironton, $14,000

• James D. Morgan and Rebecca S. Bailey (PSO – Shaughn T. Daily) to Bring It Back Properties LLC, South Point, $39,711

• Rich and Leah Blakeman to Brian and Angela Ross, Waterloo, $170,000

• Jason Guy and Jeffery Shawn Guy to Tyrhone Davis and Samantha Davis, 4th Ward, $58,500

• Lawrence County Sheriff to Rock Anthony Holby, Perry Township, $52,000

• Bruner Land Company, Inc. to Adam J. Moore and Cintona Christy, Mason Township, $89,000

• Joseph D. Ford and Rebecca Faith Ford to George C. Workman, Oak Hill, $240,000

• Zachary T. Johnson and Angelina G. Johnson to Todd N. Martin and Mikayla C. Martin, South Point, $125,000

• Pamela B. McGuire aka Pamela Sue Boster and Keith McGuire to Maria E. McSweeney and Andrea Lisa Wilcox, South Point, $209,000

• James Reynolds and Debbie L. Reynolds to Carrie A. Christman Proctorville, $302,500

• Shawna C. Stevens and John M. Stevens to Destinee Elkins and Jerry Keith Elkins, South Point, $95,000

• Cynthia D. Jefferson and Joseph Jefferson to Paul Maynard, South Point, $127,000

• Stephen Walker and Angie Walker to Jonah W. Graybeal and Katelin G. Graybeal, Proctorville, $52,619

• Jan T. Lambert nka Jan T. Malone to Mary Ferguson, Kitts Hill, $20,000

• Thomas C. Gordon to Janet R. Brown and Deborah Brown, Ironton, $27,500

• Sue A. Vanderhoof to Kristen P. Wilds and Michael S. Wilds, Ironton, $180,000

• James Michael Salters and Abbey Lee Card nka Abbey Lee Suiter to Austin Suiter and Abbigail Suiter, Chesapeake, $133,000

• Gregory A. Collins to Gregory C. Shope, Ironton, $111,500

• Kenneth B. Ater and High Paint Inc. to Christina R. King and Andrew J. King

• Elizabeth Viers fka Elizabeth Owens and Daniel Jared Viers to Jacqueline Michele Lannan, South Point, $72,000

• The Peggy Joan George Revocable Trust to James Aaron and Kathy L. Beals, Ironton, $25,000

• Bryan Shane Elliott et al to Sukkos LLC, Proctorville, $150,000

• Dwight D. Hensley and Angela D. Hensley to Jake E. Cogan and Shelby M. Cogan, Ironton, $145,000

• Carl and Marlene P. Gruetter to Oscar E. Berlanga and Hilda M. Rodriguez, Mason Township, $425,000

• The New Jerusalem Christian Center to Jacqueline M. Lisath, Elizabeth Township, $17,250

• David Cornell to David Braxton Cornell and Preston Bailey Cornell, Rome Township, $350,000

• Pure Platinum Investments LLC to Tiffany L. Floyd, Chesapeake, $179,000

• Harry Warren Wheeler to Harry Warren Wheeler, Charles H and Florence Yvonne Wheeler, Perry Township, $150,000

• Ronald Darryl Jones aka Darrell Jones to Cecilia Ann Hannah, 4th Ward, $18,000