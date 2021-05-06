ACTC, KAM celebrate Kentucky Manufacturing Going Pro

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College and the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers are celebrating rookies in advanced manufacturing and the companies hiring them. Just like NFL athletes who go pro, these students prepare for the next level — a good career in the manufacturing field.

“One of ACTC’s primary goals is to support the workforce needs of advanced manufacturing, which we do through multiple technical programs,” said Dr. Larry Ferguson, ACTC president/CEO. “Our graduates this year are ready to get in the game and start their careers with high wage employers in our region and beyond.”

This year, ACTC has 139 manufacturing graduates and 41 business partners. The 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) had nearly 3,000 manufacturing grads and 435 business partners.

Students graduated from the following manufacturing-related programs:

• Industrial maintenance

• Computerized machining and manufacturing

• Welding Technology

• Engineering and electronics technology

• Electrical technology

• Computer assisted drafting

• Air conditioning technology

“We’re excited to join KCTCS for this virtual Going Pro event,” KAM executive director Lee Lingo said. “The KCTCS colleges offer Kentuckians affordable technical education and direct access to thousands of high-paying jobs across the state. Kentucky would not be the manufacturing and logistics powerhouse it is without the workforce to back up our standing. The programs offered through KCTCS coupled with its apprenticeship to direct-hire jobs are unparalleled. The skilled trades are the foundational and continually-needed jobs of the future. The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers is proud to partner with KCTCS to highlight the workforce of the future through Going Pro.”

Kentucky has 4,500 manufacturing facilities employing more than 250,000. According to a 2020 wage and benefits survey from KAM, the overall weighted average wage for participating companies is $23.52 per hour or nearly $49,000 a year.

More information about the graduates and employers are available at the Going Pro website.