May 6, 2021

Carl Hamlin

Carl Hamlin

Carl L. Hamlin, 83, of Chesapeake, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline “Jackie” Mosley Hamlin.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Gary Edwards and Pastor Paul Michael Booth officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

