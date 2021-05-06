Registration open for 4-H camp

JACKSON — Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp welcomes 4-H campers back to Canter’s Cave after a year off from 4-H Camping.

Camps are open to 4-Hers and non-4-Hers from any county. Campers have the opportunity to meet new friends and participate in activities such as swimming, fishing, crafts, team building, challenges, campfires, flag ceremonies and much more.

Camp is an opportunity to try new things and stretch comfort zones, as well as learn personal responsibility, independence, flexibility and respect for others.

Beginner (third through fifth grade) and Junior High (sixth through eighth grade) camps are open for registration with more camping for other ages coming soon.

Dates and registration can be found at https://lawrence.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/4-h-camp.

Registration is open to those from Adams, Brown, Lawrence, Meigs and Pike counties.