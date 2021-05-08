Southeast Ohio Softball Sectional Pairings
Southeast Ohio Softball Sectionals
Division 3
Softball Pairings
All Games 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
Eastern at New Lexington
Chesapeake at Oak Hill
Friday, May 14
New Lex/Eastern winner at Ironton
Alexander at Portsmouth West
Chesapeake/Oak Hill winner at Adena
Minford at Southeastern
Wednesday, May 19
West/Alexander vs. Ironton/New Lex/Eastern
Minford/Southeastern vs. Adena/Chesapeake/Oak Hill
Winner play Friday, May 22
——
Tuesday, May 11
South Point at Nelsonville-York
Piketon at Northwest
Friday, May 14
South Point/N-Y winner at Westfall
Reedsville Eastern at Zane Trace
Piketon/Northwest at Portsmouth
Rock Hill at Coal Grove
Wednesday, May 19
Zane Trace/Eastern vs. Westfall/South Point/N-Y
Piketon/Northwest/Portsmouth vs. Rock Hill/Coal Grove
Finals May 22
——
Tuesday, May 11
Federal Hocking at Lynchburg-Clay
West Union at Fairland
North Adams at Lucasville Valley
Friday, May 14
Clay/Federal Hocking winner at Wheelersburg
Fairfield at Huntington Ross
Fairland/West Union winner at Wellston
North Adams/Valley winner at Crooksville
Wednesday, May 19
Fairfield/Huntington vs. Clay/Federal Hocking/Wheelersburg
Finals Friday, May 22
——
Division 4
Softball Pairings
All Games 5 p.m.
Monday, May 10
New Boston at Trimble
Sciotoville East at Paint Valley
Thursday, May 13
Trimble/New Boston winner at Portsmouth Clay
Southern at Peebles
Paint Valley/East winner at Symmes Valley
South Gallia at Waterford
Tuesday, May 18
Southern/Peebles vs. Clay/Trimble/New Boston
South Gallia/Waterford vs. Symmes Valley/Paint Valley/East
Fials Friday, May 22
——
Monday, May 10
Western at Whiteoak
Thursday, May 13
Whiteoak-Western winner at Portsmouth Notre Dame
Green at Belpre
Miller at South Webster
Beaver Brown at Manchester
Tuesday, May 18
Belpre/Green vs. Whiteoak/Western/Notre Dame
Beaver Brown/Manchester vs. Miller/South Webster
Finals Friday, May 22