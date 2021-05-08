Lady Vikings blitz New Boston

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings are hoping a good ending means a good beginning.

Symmes Valley (16-7, 10-4) finished up the Southern Ohio Conference with a 15-4 win over the New Boston Lady Tigers.

“It was nice to wrap up the league play with a win,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep whose team finished third behind Notre Dame and Portsmouth Clay. “We’ve got a tough game Monday and hopefully will play well as we start tournament play.”

Symmes Valley banged out 15 hits to back the two-hit pitching of Savannah Mart who struck out 15 and walked five. None of the runs were earned.

Kylee Jenkins was 3-4 with two runs batted in, Jocelyn Carpenter was 3-4 with a double and RBI, Emily Estep 2-5 with a double and two RBI, Kylee Thompson 2-5 with two RBI and Desiree Simpson 2-4 with a double.

The Lady Vikings scored twice in the first inning.

Simpson doubled, Thompson reached on an error and Estep had a two-out, two-run double.

New Boston tied the game with the aid of two errors in the bottom of the inning but the Lady Vikings went back in front with a run in the second.

Jenkins singled, Katelyn Stevenson hit into a fielder’s choice, Simpson grounded out and Thompson reached on an error to score Jenkins.

The Lady Vikings rallied for five runs in the third to lead 8-2.

Estep, Lauren Wells and Carpenter all singled for a run and Jenkins singled for an RBI.

Simpson was safe on an error to drive in Carpenter and Thompson followed with a two-run double.

Two runs scored in the fifth when Lilly Schneider doubled, Simpson reached on an error, Thompson singled and Kelsie Gothard singled home two runs.

In the sixth the Lady Vikings got five more runs to create the run rule win.

Carpenter doubled and Jenkins singled her home. Schneider walked and Simpson singled in a run. Thompson was safe on an error for two runs and she scored on a passed ball.

The Lady Vikings host Point Pleasant at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Sym. Valley 215 025 = 15 15 4

New Boston 200 200 = 4 2 8

Savannah Mart and Jocelyn Carpenter. Whitley and Lawson. W-Mart (ER-0, K-15, BB-5). L-Whitley (K-0, BB-5). Hitting-SV: Desiree Simpson 2-5 2B, Kylee Thompson 2-5 2-RBI, Emily Estep 2-5 2B 2-RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 3-4 2B RBI, Kylee Jenkins 3-4 2-RBI, Lauren Wells 1-3, Kelsie Gothard 1-4, Lilly Schneider 1-1 2B; NB: J. Lawson 1-3, Dylan O’Rourke 1-3.