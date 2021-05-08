Eagles soar by Fighting Tigers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COLUMBUS — This wasn’t the way you want to celebrate.

The Ironton Fighting Tigers clinched the Ohio Valley Conference baseball title outright on Friday when Fairland lost 6-3 to Gallipolis, but then went to Columbus Bishop Watterson on Saturday and lost 12-1.

Ironton (18-5) was guilty of six errors that led to five unearned runs. The Division 2 Eagles had only seven hits while the Fighting Tigers were limited to just two hits.

Watterson (10-8) took a 5-0 lead in the first inning.

Charlie Bernotas and Max McCann had back-to-back triple, Noah Grayem was hit by a pitch, Ryan Rudzinski walked to load the bases and Brandon Trout singled home two runs. The runners moved up on a passed ball, Rudzinski scored on a wild pitch and A.J. McAninch singled for an RBI.

The lead went to 9-0 in the second inning.

With one out, Bernotas hit an inside-the-park home run. McCann walked and Grayem reached on an error with one out. Rudzinski hit into a fielder’s choice and Trout had another two-run single.

The Eagles got a run in the third when Bernotas reached second on an error and scored as McCann was safe on an error.

The Fighting Tigers got their only run in the fourth when Cole Freeman led off with a walk, went to second on defensive indifference and scored on a ground out by Nate Bias.

Watterson answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

Rudzinski led off with a walk, went to second on a passed ball and scored on Trout’s base hit. Cole Graney was hit by a pitch, Dominic Orsini was safe on an error and Bernotas was safe on error.

Cole Freeman and Trevor Kleinman each went 1-1 for Ironton.

Trout was 3-3 with five RBI and Bernotas was 2-4 with a triple and a hom eun

Ironton hosts Northwest on Tuesday.

Ironton 000 10 = 1 2 6

Watterson 541 2x = 12 7 0

Jacob Sloan, Jon Wylie (2), Ashton Duncan (5). Joe Hite, Matthew Monesi (4) and L Hall. W-Hite (IP-3.1, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-2, BB-4). Monesi ((P-1.1, K-3, BB-1). L-Sloan (IP-1.1, H-5, R-8, ER-6, BB-2, HBP-1). Wylie (IP-2.1, H-2, R-4, ER-1, K-5, BB-1, HBP-1). Ashton Duncan (IP-0.1, K-1). Hitting-Ironton: Cole Freeman 1-1, Trevor Kleinman 1-1; BW: Charlie Bernotas 2-4 3B HR RBI, Max McCann 1-2 3B RBI, Brandon Trout 3-3 5-RBI, A.J. McAninch 1-3 RBI.