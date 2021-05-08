expand
Ad Spot

May 8, 2021

Trojans down Lady Hornets

By Jim Walker

Published 12:10 am Saturday, May 8, 2021


Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ catcher Jaidyn Griffith (left) tags out Portsmouth Lady Trojans’ Olivia Ramey during Friday’s game. Coal Grove rallied in the seventh but fell short in a 10-7 loss. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Jaidyn Griffith might have asked if the Coal Grove Lady Hornets could have some additional senior nights only with some better team results.
Griffith celebrated senior night on Friday by hitting a pair of home runs and driving in four runs but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Hornets fell to the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 10-7 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.
Griffith hit a home run in the first and third innings. Griffith, Kaleigh Murphy and Rylee Harmon all had multiple hits for the Lady Hornets who had eight as a team.
Madison Perry had four hits for the Lady Trojans with an RBI in the first inning when both teams scored three runs.
After Griffith’s home run gave Coal Grove a 5-3 lead in the third, Portsmouth got two runs in the top of fifth to tie the game and then scored five in the sixth to take a 10-5 lead.
Coal Grove rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh only to fall short.

More News

Sponsorship growing for 44th annual Run By The River

Lady Tigers wrap up league play with win

Trojans down Lady Hornets

Dillow’s grand slam keys Lady Hornets win over Blue Angels