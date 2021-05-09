Southeast Ohio Sectional Baseball Pairings
Southeast Ohio Baseball
2021 Sectional Pairings
All Games 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
17. Federal Hocking (10-9) at 16. Oak Hill (10-11)
25. Coal Grove (3-13) at 8. Ports. West (11-9)
24. Alexander (4-12) at 9. Adena (10-10)
29. Wet Union (0-11) 4. Westfall (15-6)
20. Belpre (9-10) at 13. Meigs (9-8)
28. Southeastern (2-14) at 5. Fairland (12-6)
21. Lynchburg-Clay (6-8) at 12. River Valley (11-8)
18. Zane Trace (9-13) at 15. Crooksville (9-8)
26. Nelsonville-York (3-14) at 7. Rock Hill (12-7)
23. Northwest (5-14) at 10. Portsmouth (10-10)
19. Wellston (9-11) at 14. Piketon (10-12)
27. South Point 3-18) at 6. Eastern Brown (11-4)
22. Chesapeake (6-13) at 11. North Adams (10-6)
Saturday, May 22
All games at noon
Federal Hocking/Oak Hill at 1. Minford (18-2)
Alexander/Adena at Coal Grove/West
Belpre/Meigs at West Union/Westfall
Lynchburg-Clay/River Valley at Southeastern/Fairland
Zane Trace/Crooksville at 2. Wheelersburg (15-5)
Northwest/Portsmouth at Nelsonville-York/Rock Hill
Wellston/Piketon at 3. Ironton (17-4)
Chesapeake/North Adams at South Point/Eastern Brown
District Semifinals
Monday, May 24
All games at 5 p.m.
Coal Grove/West/Adena/Alexander at Minford/Oak Hill/Federal Hocking
Fairland/River Valley/Southeastern/Lynchburg at Meigs/Westfall/Belpre/West Union
Rock Hill/Northwest/Portsmouth/N-Y at Wheelersburg/Zane Trace/Crooksville
Chesapeake/North Adams/South Point/Eastern Brown at Ironton/Wellston/Piketon
Winners to District Finals
Wednesday, May 26
3&6 p.m. at Paints Stadium
—————
Division 4
All Games 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
17. Eastern (4-12) at 16. Fairfield (5-6)
20. Sciotoville East (2-17) at 13, Manchester (10-8
21. Western (1-15) at 12. Southern (9-4)
18. Green (3-12) at 15. Trimble (7-12)
19. South Gallia (2-14) at 14. Peebles (8-8)
22. Miller (1-15) at 11. South Webster (8-16)
Tuesday, May 18
Eastern/Fairfield at 1. Lucasville Valley (13-8)
9. Portsmouth Notre Dame at 8. St. Joseph (11-5)
East/Manchester at 4. Whiteoak (14-7)
Western/Southern at 5. Chillicothe Huntington (10-9)
Green-Trimble at 2. Symmes Valley (14-2)
10. Waterford (10-11) at 7. Eastern Meigs (10-5)
South Gallia/Peebles at 3. Portsmouth Clay (13-6)
Miller/South Webster at 6. Paint Valley (12-11)
Winners advance to the district
District Semifinals
All Games Noon
St. Joseph/Notre Dame at Valley
Huntington/Western/Southern at East/Manchester/Whiteoak
Waterford/Eastern at Symmes Valley/Green/Trimble
Miller/South Webster/Paint Vally at Clay/Peebles/South Gallia
Winners advance to finals at Paints Stadium