May 10, 2021

Debra Harris-Bowyer

Published 10:26 am Monday, May 10, 2021

Debra Harris-Bowyer

Debra Harris-Bowyer, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, May 7, 2021, at home.

She is survived by her husband Alvin Bowyer.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in West Pea Ridge, Huntington, West Virginia, and will be livestreamed on their website WWW.LMBC.TV.

Visitation will be noon–2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

