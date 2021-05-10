William Eastham

June 28, 1973–May 6, 2021

William “Bill” Ray Eastham, 47, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his residence. Bill was born June 28, 1973 in Ironton, a son to the late Chester “Rayme” Eastham and Jacqueline (Webb) Burns.

Bill attended Ironton High School and was a self-employed construction. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Eastham and Jerry Burns; and grandparents, Lillian (Ray) Stewart, Lawrence Webb, and Ollie and Joseph Eastham

He is survived by daughter, Brea Eastham, of Coal Grove; granddaughter, Teagan Haas, of Coal Grove; three siblings, brothers, Chester Eastham and John Burns, both of Ironton, and sister, Shannon Wallace, of Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Eastham family with arrangements.

