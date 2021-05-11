Janet Fraley

March 24, 1943–May 6, 2021

Janet G. Williams Brown Fraley, 78, of Georgetown, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her residence.

The Ashland, Kentucky, native was born March 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Merrill Williams and Ruth Worley Williams.

Janet was a 1961 graduate of Paul G. Blazer High School in Ashland, Kentucky. She was a former bookkeeper and the former restaurant manager for the Ironton Country Club and the Chowan Country Club in Edenton, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Handley Davis, in 1975, George A. Brown in 1998, and Steven Fraley in 2010; a son, Paul Davis; her sister, Joyce Nies; and a niece, Cindy Forte.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Jimmy Grounds, of Ironton; a son, Tony Brown, of Georgetown, Kentucky; her granddaughter, Haley Brown, of Georgetown, Kentucky; former daughter-in-law, Sara Venable, of Georgetown, Kentucky; and her nephew, Quinn Litzenberger, of Ashland, Kentucky.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at the funeral home, with Rev. Eddie Caudill officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

