Redwomen swing and sting Lady Panthers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — There’s an old John Anderson country song where he sings, “We’re just a swingin’.”

The Rock Hill Redwomen came out swinging and never stopped as they banged out 13 hits in a 24-8 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Chesapeake Lady Panthers on Monday.

Three of the big swingers were Abby Morrison who went 2-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in while Navaeh Hackworth was 3-5 with three RBI and Aleigha Matney 2-3 with a double and three RBI.

Chesapeake had 11 hits with Maddie Ward going 3-3 with a double and two RBI, Morgan Clark 2-3 and an RBI, Rachael Bishop 2-2 and an RBI, Samantha Heffner 1-2 and two RBI with Jaylen Adkins 1-3 and two RBI.

Rock Hill jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Tabbi Miller reached on an error, Hanshaw doubled, Tori Adkins walked and Morris pounded a double to empty the bases.

Chesapeake got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Robin Issacs walked, stole second, took third when McKenna Brown’s sacrifice bunt was misplayed for an error and Ward had an RBI single.

The Redwomen answered with an 8-run second inning.

Karlee Gillispie reached on an error, S Clutters walked and Aleigha Matney had a two-run single. Miller walked, Hanshaw was intentionally walked and Adkins singled home two more runs.

Morrison reached on an error to load the bases and Hackworth singled in two runs. Gillispie’s ground out scored a run and Shaylin Matney singled in the final run.

The lead went to 13-1 in the third inning.

Aleigha Matney led off with a double and scored on a hit by Miller. Hanshaw walked and the runners advanced on a wild pitch. After Adkins lined into a double play, Morris singled to score Adkins.

Rock Hill scored three more runs in the fourth to lead 16-1.

Gillispie, Shaylin Matney and Aliegha Matney walked to load the bases. Miller grounded out for an RBI, Hanshaw hit a sacrifice fly and Shaylin Matney scored on a wild pitch.

The Lady Panthers got their offense going with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Maddie Ward doubled and Heffner was safe on an error. An out later, Bishop singled in a run and Adkins got a hit to score a run.

Rock Hill then put the game out of reach with another 8-run inning in the fifth.

Hackworth singled, Madison Barber and Shaylin Matney walked and Shaylee Clutters walked to force in a run.

Aleigha Matney walked to force in another run and Clark’s single drove in a run. Ellen Heaberlin hit a sacrifice fly, Summer Bond was hit by a pitch, Morrison walked to force home a run, Hackworth singled for a run, Barber doubled for an RBI and Shaylee Matney hit a ground ball that went for an error.

But Chesapeake wouldn’t go without a fight. The Lady Panthers scored five runs in the seventh.

Abigail Birkhimer walked and Fuller and Ward singled for a run. Heffner singled to drive in two runners. An out later, Bishop walked and Jaylen Adkins’ ground out drove in a run. Clark singled for an RBI but the rally was cut off short.

Rock Hill 382 38 = 24 13 3

Chesapeake 100 25 = 8 11 4

Tori Adkins and Makenzie Hanshaw. Hannah Webb, Morgan Clark (3), Sidney Fuller (5) and Rachael Bishop. W-Adkins (ER-6, K-3, BB-5, HBP-1). L- Webb (IP-2.0, H-6, R-11, ER-5, K-2, BB-4), Clark (IP-2.0, H-3, R-5, ER-5, K-1, BB-5). Fuller (IP-1.0, H-4, R-8, ER-7, BB-5, HBP-1). Hitting-RH: Aleigha Matney 2-3 2B 3-RBI, Tabbi Miller 1-3, 2-RBI, Taylor Clark 1-1 RBI, Makenzie Hanshaw 1-2 2B RBI, Ellen Heaberlin RBI, Tori Adkins 1-2 2-RBI, Abby Morrison 2-4 2B 4-RBI, Nevaeh Hackworth 3-5, 3-RBI, Madison Barber 1-1 2B RBI, Shaylin Matney 1-2 RBI; CHS: Morgan Clark 2-3 RBI, McKenna Brown 1-3, Sidney Fuller 1-3, Maddie Ward 3-3 2B 2-RBI, Samantha Heffner 1-2 2-RBI, Rachael Bishop 2-2 RBI, Jaylen Adkins 1-3 2-RBI.