Brammer’s pitching, Vikings’ bats lead to 8-4 win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Caden Brammer came with his “A” game.

Brammer pitched a four-hitter as the Symmes Valley Vikings beat the Piketon Red Streaks 8-4 in a non-league game Wednesday.

Brammer went 6.2 innings for the win. He struck out nine and walked four. Only two of the runs were earned.

Tanner McComas came on and threw one pitch to get the final out.

“Brammer threw the ball really well. That’s the best he’s thrown,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe. “And we finally put some hits together and scored some runs.”

The Vikings (15-4) had 13 hits led by Devin Renfroe who was 3-3, Levi Niece 2-3 with a double, Levi Best was 2-3 and McComas 2-4.

Ethan Patterson and Logan Justice were 1-3 for the Vikings while Brayden Webb, A.J. Littreal went 1-4.

The Vikings got a run in the first and Best walked, stole second wild pitch and scored when Brammer reached on an error.

The lead went to 3-0 in the second.

Renfroe singled, Niece walked and McComas singled for a run. Justice followed with an RBI single.

Two more runs scored in the third.

Littreal singled, went to third on a pair of wild pitches, Renfroe walked on a wild pitch, Niece doubles for a run and McComas hit a sacrifice fly.

Piketon got two runs in the fourth to trail 5-2.

Tra Swayne singled, Chase Carson walked and Roger Woodruff was safe on an error. Easton Lansing hit a sacrifice fly and Carson scored on a wild pitch.

The Red Streaks got another the fifth when Kydan Potts walked, went to second on Jacob Thornsbury’s sacrifice, took third on a wild pitch and Johnny Burton grounded out for an RBI.

The Vikings answered with three runs in the sixth.

Best singled and Brammer and Littreal both reached on errors to load the bases. Webb, Renfroe and Niece all followed with RBI singles.

Piketon’s final run scored in the seventh when Potts doubled and Burton singled.

The Vikings host Fairland on Thursday.

Piketon 000 210 1 = 4 4 3

Sym. Valley 122 003 x = 8 13 1

Malik Diack, Jerrod Tackett (3) and Tra Swayne. Caden Brammer, Tanner McComas (7) and A.J. Littreal. W-Brammer (6.2 H-4, R-4, ER-2, K-9, BB-4). McComas (IP-0.1). L-Diack (IP-2.1, H-5, R-4, ER-3, K-3, BB-5). Tackett (IP3.2, H-8, R-3, ER-3, K-2). Hitting-PHS: Johnny Burton 1-4, Tra Swayne 1-4, Easton Lansing 1-3, Kydan Potts 1-2; SV: Levi Best 2-3, A.J. Littreal 1-4, Brayden Webb 1-4, Devin Renfroe 3-3, Levi Niece 2-3 2B, Tanner McComas 2-4, Ethan Patterson 1-3, Logan Justice 1-3.