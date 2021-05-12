Dragons ride 8-run inning to 10-5 win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Eight was great.

The Fairland Dragons turned a one-run deficit into a 10-5 win on Wednesday with a big 8-run rally as they beat the Lawrence County Bulldogs in a non-league game.

The offensive outburst enabled Blake Trevathan to get a complete game win. He gave up six hits, struck out six, walked one and three earned runs.

Fairland (14-6) had seven hits led by Gavin Hunt who was 2-4 with two runs batted in while Trevathan was 1-3 with three RBI.

Alex Rogers and Blaze Perry each went 1-3 with a double and two RBI for the Dragons while Cooper Cummings was 1-3 with a double and Brycen Hunt 1-3 with an RBI.

Abner Collinsworth was 1-4 with a two-run homer for the Bulldogs and Ethan Whitt was 3-3 with an RBI.

Fairland plays at Symmes Valley on Thursday.

Lawrence Co. 000 300 2 = 5 6 3

Fairland 200 080 x = 10 7 3

Brayden Maynard, Abner Collinsworth (5) and Blue Fletcher, Mason Preston (5). Blake Trevathan and Cooper Cummings. W-Trevathan (ER-3, K-6, BB-1, HBP-1). L-Maynard (IP-4.1, H-3, R-7, ER_2, K-2, BB-3, HBP-1). Collinsworth (IP-1.2, H-4, R-3, ER-3, HBP-2). Hitting-LC: Abner Collinsworth 1-4 HR 2-RBI, Brayden Maynard 1-4 2B RBI, Ethan Whitt 3-3 RBI, Will Lafferty 1-3; FHS: Gavin Hunt 2-4 2-RBI, Blake Trevathan 1-3 3-RBI, Cooper Cummings 1-3 2B, Alex Rogers 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Blaze Perry 1-3 2-RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-3 RBI.