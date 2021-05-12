Jill Biden to visit West Virginia Thursday

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — First lady Jill Biden will be visiting West Virginia on Thursday.

According to the White House, Biden will travel to Charleston, arriving at Yeager Airport, along with actress Jennifer Garner, a former resident of the city.

From there, they will tour Arnoldsburg Elementary School, located in Calhoun County to the north, as well as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Capital High School in Charleston.

Biden is also set to meet with members of the West Virginia National Guard, stationed at the airport, along with their families, before returning to Washington, D.C.

The first lady is expected to promote the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this year