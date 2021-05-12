Lady Dragons advance

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The southern border isn’t the only place there’s been a surge.

The Fairland Lady Dragons continued their late season surge as they blanked the West Union Lady Dragons 10-0 in six innings Tuesday in the Division 3 sectional tournament.

Fairland will play at Wellston on Friday in the sectional finals.

Kaylee Salyer had another strong pitching performance as she gave up just two hits, struck out 12 and walked two.

Katie Pruitt led the Fairland 12-hit attack as she went 4-for-5 with a double. Brenna Reedy was 3-5 with a double and three runs batted in.

Libby Judge was 2-2 with a double and RBI, Abbi Kiritsy was 1-2 with two RBI, Ciarra Lyon 1-1 and two RBI, while Chloe VonVill was 1-2.

Sara Boldman and Courtney Hall singled for the West Union hits.

West Union 000 000 = 0 2 2

Fairland 140 221 = 10 12 0

Carly Leonard and Taylor Dozier. Kaylee Salyer and Makenna Black. W-Salyer (K-12, BB-2). L-Leonard (ER-9, K-4, BB-7). Hitting-WU: Sara Boldman 1-3, Courtney Hall 1-2; FHS: Katie Pruitt 4-5 2B, Abbi Kiritsy 1-2 2-RBI, Brenna Reedy 3-5 2B 3-RBI, Libby Judge 2-2 2B RBI, Ciarra Lyon 1-1 2B 2-RBI, Chloe VonVille 1-2.