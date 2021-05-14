Golf tournament to raise funds to build house in Greenup

Habitat ‘Fore Humanity scramble will be held June 12

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will host its annual golf scramble on Saturday, June 12, at River Bend Golf Club in Argillite, Kentucky.

The Habitat “FORE” Humanity Annual Golf Tournament (formerly called the Greenup County Annual Golf Tournament) will begin at 8 a.m., with registration opening at 7:30 a.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Team sponsorship is $200 for a four-member team or $50 per player. A hole sponsorship is $100 each and will include a personalized sign.

All proceeds raised from this event will go toward the construction of a future Habitat home in Greenup County, Kentucky.

For more information, contact Connie Nickel at connie.nickel@yahoo.com or call 606-922-9610 or Dayna Carter at 304-523-4822. All checks are payable to HFHTS with “golf scramble” in the memo, and should be mailed to P.O. Box 2526, Huntington, WV, 25726.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Their service area includes Cabell County, West Virginia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio and Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky.

For more information on how to become involved or volunteer, please call 304-523-4822, visit them online at www.hfhtristate.org or find them on Facebook at Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.