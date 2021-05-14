Rock Hill’s Friend is nothing but rude to South Point in 9-0 win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Huh. Some Friend.

Rock Hill Redmen senior pitcher Brayden Friend was no friend to the South Point Pointers as he pitched six shutout innings in a 9-0 Ohio Valley Conference win on Monday.

Friend allowed just five hits in 5.2 innings as he struck out 11 and walked three. Triston Pemberton finished up and did not allow hit as he struck out one in 1.1 innings.

The Redmen got all the runs they needed as they took a 3-0 first inning lead.

Nick VanKeuren reached on an error and scored on a double by Isaiah Kelly to start the inning. Friend singled to put runners on the corners and Jaedon Stevens hit a sacrifice fly.

Jacob Schwab then singled to drive in the final run.

The lead went to 6-0 in the second inning.

Dylan Griffith walked, stole second and went to third on VanKeuren’s fly out. Kelly singled to drive in another run.

Stevens drew a two-out walk, Schwab was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Tyler Brammer reach on an error as a run scored.

Rock Hill tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning when VanKeuren singled, Kelly walked and Stevens belted a two-run double.

The final run scored in the sixth inning.

Griffith singled, Pemberton walked and the runners pulled off a double steal. Kelly then hit a sacrifice fly.

Rock Hill had 11 hits as Kelly went 2-3 with a double and three runs batted in, Stevens was 1-2 with a double and three RBI, Andrew Clark 2-4, Schwab 1-2 with an RBI, Brammer and Griffith both went 1-3 and Friend 1-4.

Levi Lawson was 2-4 to pace the Pointers. Brendan Dillon, Zac Cline and Dontae Harris went 1-3.

Rock Hill host Nelsonville-York and South Point visits Eastern Brown on Wednesday in the Division 3 sectional tournament at 5 p.m.

South Point 000 000 0 = 0 5 2

Rock Hill 330 021 x = 9 11 0

Hunter McCallister, Blaine Freeman (5), Tanner Runyon (6) and Gage Chapman. Brayden Friend, Triston Pemberton (6) and Isaiah Kelly. W-Friend (IP-5.2, H-5, K-11, BB-3). Pemberton (IP-1.1, H-0, K-1, BB-0). L-McCallister (IP-4.2, H-10, R-8, ER-5, K-4, BB-4, HBP-1). Freeman (IP-0.2, H-1, R-1, ER-1, BB-3). Runyon (IP-1.1, H-0, K-1). Hitting-SP: Brendan Dillon 1-3, Levi Lawson 2-4, Zac Cline 1-3, Dontae Harris 1-3; RH: Nick VanKeuren 2-4, Isaiah Kelly 2-3 2B 3-RBI, Brayden Friend 1-4, Jaedon Stevens 1-2 2B 3-RBI, Jacob Schwab 1-2 RBI, Tyler Brammer 1-3, Andrew Clark 2-4, Dylan Griffith 1-3.