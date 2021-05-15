Dragons use 1-hitter to get past Vikings

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — The Fairland Dragons have developed a habit but they don’t plan to kick it at any time soon.

For the third straight game, the Dragons used one big inning to produce a win as they blanked the Symmes Valley Vikings 5-0 in a non-league game on Thursday.

The Dragons used a 4-run inning to beat Portsmouth 4-1 and an 8-run rally to beat Lawrence County, Ky., 10-5 in their past two games.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when the Dragons scored four runs. They added an insurance run in the seventh.

Gavin Hunt and Tyler Sammons combined to quiet the Vikings’ bats until the offense on just one hit.

Hunt went six innings allowing the lone hit. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. Sammons worked the final inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Vikings’ freshman Brayden Webb went the distance in taking the loss. H struck out five, walked one, allowed four earned runs and gave up 11 hits.

Hunt went 2-4 with a double, Dacoda Chapman was 2-3 with a double and an RBI, Blake Trevathan was 2-4 with an RBI, Cooper Cummings was 2-4, Alex Rogers 1-3 with a double and two RBI, Brycen Hunt was 1-2 and Blaze Perry 1-3.

Levi Best singled for the only Vikings’ hit.

In sectional tournament play, the Vikings host Trimble Tuesday and the Dragons host Southeastern.

Fairland 000 004 1 = 5 11 0

Sym. Valley 000 000 0 = 0 1 1

Gavin Hunt, Tyler Sammons (7) and Cooper Cummings. Brayden Webb and A.J. Littreal. W-Hunt (IP-6.0, H-1, K-6, BB-0). Sammons (IP-1.0, K-2). L-Webb (ER-4, K-5, BB-1). Hitting-FHS: Gavin Hunt 2-4 2B, Dacoda Chapman 2-3 2B RBI, Blake Trevathan 2-4 RBI, Cooper Cummings 2-4, Alex Rogers 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Tyler Sammons RBI, Blaze Perry 1-3, Brycen Hunt 1-2; SV: Levi Best 1-3.