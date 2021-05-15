Ermalovich’s 5 RBIs leads Pointers win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Jordan Ermalovich wanted to make each at-bat count, so in four trips to the plate he drove in five runs.

The five RBI performance by Ermalovich sparked the South Point Pointers to an 11-3 win over the Green Bobcats on Friday.

Ermalovich was 2-4 as the Pointers got 11 hits. Levi Lawson was 2-4 with a triple, Gage Chapman 2-2, Xathan Haney 2-4 with an RBI, Zac Cline 1-3 with and RBI, Hunter McCallister 1-2 with two RBI and Tanner Runyon 1-4 with two RBI.

Brendan Dillon worked the first six innings for the win while Blaine Freeman finished up and got pair of strikeouts.

Dillon gave up six hits, three earned runs and rolled up 10 strikeouts with three walks and two hit batsmen.

Nathaniel Brannigan was 2-3 with a double, Levi Singleton was 2-3, Dustin Sprouse 1-3 with an RBI and both Wiley Sanders and Joe Webb went 1-4 with an RBI for the Bobcats.

Green took the lead in the top of the first when Singleton and Branning singled, Sprouse walked and Webb hit into a fielder’s choice for an RBI.

But South Point (5-22) came back to take the lead for good with four runs in the second.

Chapman, Haney and Ermalovich all singled for a run. Freeman walked to reload the bases and McCallister hit a sacrifice fly. Ruunyon then singled home two runs to cap the rally.

The Pointers came right back with three runs in the third inning to lead 7-1.

Cline and Chapman were hit by pitches, moved up on a ground out and scored on a single by Ermalovich.

Freeman was hit by a pitch and McCallister had another RBI single.

South Point got a run in the fourth when Chapman was hit by a pitch, Haney singled him to third and he scored on Ermalovich’s ground out.

The Bobcats got a pair of runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 8-3.

With one out, Singleton walked, Brannigan doubled and Sanders reached first base on a dropped third strike with Singleton scoring. Sprouse singled to drive in Brannigan.

South Point salted the game away with three runs in the sixth.

Lawson led off with a triple and scored on Cline’s base hit. Chapman singled and Haney reached on an error as a run scored. Ermalovich hit into a fielder’s choice as Chapman scored the final run.

Green 100 020 0 = 3 7 1

South Point 043 103 x = 11 11 0

Derek Salyers, Nathaniel Brannigan (3) and Wiley Sanders. Brendan Dillon, Blaine Freeman (7) and Gage Chapman. W-Dillon (IP-6.0, H-6, R-3, ER-3, K-10, BB-3, HBP-2). Freeman (IP-1.0, H-1, K-2). L-Salyers (IP-2.2, H-7, R-7, ER-7, K-1, BB-1, HBP-4). Branningan (IP-3.1, H-4, R-4, ER-3, K-4, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting-GHS: Levi Singleton 2-3, Nathaniel Branningan 2-3 2B, Wiley Sanders 1-4 RBI, Dustin Sprouse 1-3 RBI, Joe Webb 1-4 RBI; SP: Levi Lawson 2-4 3B, Zac Cline 1-3 RBI, Gage Chapman 2-2, Jordan Ermalovich 2-4 5-RBI, Xathan Haney 2-4 RBI, Hunter McCallister 1-2 2-RBI, Tanner Runyon 1-4 2-RBI.