Lady Hornets down Redwomen to claim sectional title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ one-two punch in basketball proved to be their knockout punch in softball.

Addi Dillow went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in while Murphy pitched an 8-hitter to lead the Lady Hornets to a 7-2 win over the Rock Hill Redwomen in the Division 3 sectional title game.

The Lady Hornets play at Portsmouth on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the district semifinals. Portsmouth beat Northwest 9-6.

Murphy struck out five and did not walk a batter as she went the distance for the win.

Dillow got plenty of help at the plate as Coal Grove collected 15 hits. Jordyn Dale was 2-3 with a double and two RBI, Murphy was 2-4 with an RBI, Rylee Harmon 3-4, Jaidyn Griffith 1-3, Katie Deeds 2-3 with a double and Autumn Hicks and Ellie Delawder were 1-4.

Makenzie Hanshaw went 2-3 with a home run and RBI and Aleigha Matney was 2-4 with a double and RBI to lead Rock Hill. Tori Adkins, Tabbi Miller and Karlee Gillispie were all 1-3 and Kylee Howard 1-4.

Coal Grove got a run in the first inning on a solo home run by Dillow.

The Lady Hornets followed that up with three more runs in the second inning.

Hicks singled and Katie doubled with one out. Murphy singled home Hicks as Deeds went to third. Murphy went to second on defensive indifference and both runners scored on a hit by Dillow.

Rock Hill got a run in the top of the third when Gillispie singled and Matney doubled her home.

The Redwomen cut the deficit to 4-2 in the fifth on a two-out solo home run by Hanshaw to centerfield.

But the Lady Hornets scored three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Dillow and Rylee Harmon singled and Jaidyn Griffith walked to load the bases. Jordyn Dale then doubled to drive home two runs and Delawder singled to score Griffith and cap the rally.

Rock Hill 001 010 0 = 2 8 0

Coal Grove 130 003 x = 7 15 0

Kylee Howard, Tori Adkins (3) and Makenzie Hanshaw. Kaleigh Murphy and Jaidyn Griffith. W-Murphy (ER-2, K-5, BB-0). L-Howard (IP-2.0, H-8, R-4, ER-4, K-3, BB-1). Adkins (IP-4.0, H-7, R-3, ER-3, K-4, BB-2). Hitting-RH: Aleigha Matney 2-4 2B RBI, Kylee Howard 1-4, Makenzie Hanshaw 2-3 HR RBI, Tori Adkins 1-3, Tabbi Miller 1-3, Karlee Gillispie 1-3; CG: Kaleigh Murphy 2-4 RBI, Addi Dillow 3-4 HR 3-RBI, Rylee Harmon 3-4, Jaidyn Griffith 1-3, Jordyn Dale 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-4 RBI, Autumn Hicks 1-4, Katie Deeds 2-3 2B.