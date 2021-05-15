Riggs a ‘low down’ player for Ladies Nine-Hole League

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — Maybe Pat Riggs should sign up for a limbo contest to see how low she can go. She seems to go low with the Ironton Ladies Nine Hole Golf League.

Riggs won the low putts events in each of the past two Ladies Nine Hole Golf League weekly outings at the Pine Grove Golf Course.

On April 28, Lana Moore was the hostess for the day and served breakfast goodies during the brief business meeting. Those golfing that day were Pat Lambert, Joyce Lewis, Riggs and Moore.

Riggs not only had low putts but won both events.

Riggs was the hostess on May 11and brought out breakfast rolls and muffins for the group to enjoy during the morning meeting and as they learned the daily events.

The members golfing that day included Becky Dillow, Arlene McClellan, Lambert, Riggs and Moore.

Member April Graf is still not ready to golf yet so she provided support as she rode along with the ladies.

McClellan and Dillow came away as event winners with Riggs again claiming low putts.

The next outing on Tuesday will have Lana Moore as hostess.

The Ladies 9-Hole Golf Association meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday for a short business meeting and then golfing events begin at 10.

“The golf club is now a public course so anyone can be part of the group,” said Moore. “It’s all in fun. The ladies just like to get out on the course and try to hit that little ball.

“We welcome any new members. Anyone who hasn’t played for many years is welcome to come out and play nine holes with us. It’s like riding a bicycle. You never forget. You’re just a little rusty.”

The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the clubhouse for breakfast and to set up the day’s events before golfing at 10 a.m.