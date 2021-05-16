Bobcats fall to Trimble in sectional tournament

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GLOUSTER — Did you ever go on a trip and then realize you left something at home.

The Green Bobcats took a two-hour trip to play the Trimble Tomcats in the Division 4 sectional baseball tournament on Saturday and realized they left all their hits in Franklin Furnace.

The Bobcats could only manage two hits in a 14-4 six inning loss to the Tomcats.

Levi Singleton was 1-3 and Dustin Sprouse 1-4 with an RBI for the Bobcats’ hits.

Green (3-18) scored first with two runs in the top of the first inning.

Singleton reached on an error, Nathaniel Brannigan was hit by pitch and Wiley Sanders was safe on an error for a run. Sprouse followed with an RBI single.

Trimble came right back and scored five runs in the bottom of the inning highlighted by Tabor Lackey’s two-run triple and Blake Guffey’s RBI triple.

The Tomcats (U9-14) scored a run in the second, two in the third, one each in the fourth and fifth innings to lead 10-2.

The Bobcats scored twice in the sixth to cut the spread to 10-4.

Braxton Conschafsky led off with a walk, Singleton was hit by a pitch and both scored on a throwing error on Sanders’ ground ball.

But Trimble got four runs in the bottom of the inning to create the run rule and end the game.

The game was the final appearance for Green seniors Joe Webb, Sanders, Singleton and Sprouse.

Green 200 002 = 4 2 5

Trimble 512 114 = 14 17 5

Levi Singleton, Dustin Sprouse (5) and Wiley Sanders. Blake Guffey, Bryce Downs (4) and Tabor Lackey. W-Guffey (IP-3.2, H-2, R-2, ER-2, K-6, BB-4, HBP-1). Downs (IP-2.1, H-0, R-2, ER-0, K-2, BB-1, HBP-1). L-Singleton (IP-4.0, H-11, R-9, ER-8, K-6, BB-1). Sprouse (IP-2.0, H-6, R-5, ER-5, K-1, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting-GHS: Levi Singleton 1-3, Wiley Sanders RBI, Dustin Sprouse 1-4 RBI; GT: Austin Wisor 2-4 RBI, Bryce Downs 2-4 2-RBI, Tabor Lackey 3-5 3-RBI, Cole Wright 1-3 2-RBI, Blake Guffey 2-4 RBI, Brandon Burdette 2-4 RBI, Max Frank 2-4 2-RBI, Will Sharp 1-4 RBI, Todd Fouts 2-4.