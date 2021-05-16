Ironton stays focused with its offense in rout of T-Wolves

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SPRING VALLEY, W.Va. — How are the Ironton Fighting Tigers like a camera lens? When they’re focused.

Ironton was focused on the task at hand as the Fighting Tigers routed the Spring Valley Timberwolves 15-2 on Saturday.

“We put it together as a team offensively today. Spring Valley had a few nice pitchers and we were focused and just locked in mentally at the plate,” said Ironton coach Travis Wylie.

“Trevor threw really well again and we wanted to get him and (Ashton) Duncan some innings in before we start the tournament next week. This team is trusting one another and they are fun to watch right now.”

Trevor Kleinman went four innings for the win. He gave up three hits, two runs — one earned — with four strikeouts and three walks. Duncan finished up and struck out two batters.

Offensively, Connor Kleinman was 3-3 with an RBI and Cameron Deere 3-5 with two RBI to lead the 15-hit attack.

Jon Wylie was 2-4 with an RBI, Jacob Sloan 2-3 with a double and two RBI, Kyle Howell 2-5 and two RBI, Nate Bias 1-3 with a double and Trevor Kleinman was 1-4.

Ironton (20-5) started quickly with four runs in the top of the first inning.

With two outs, Deere, Freeman and Howell all singled for a run. Sloan then doubled to drive in two runs and Bias doubled for an RBI.

The T-Wolves scored a run in the bottom of the inning when Hank Hinchman singled, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored when Luke Stolling grounded out.

The Fighting Tigers erupted for seven runs in the second to build an 11-1 lead.

Connor Kleinman singled and moved up on an error. Wylie singled with Kleinman going to third base. Wylie stole second and Kleinman scored on an error with Wylie coming around to score on the same error.

Trevor Kleinman walked, went to second on an error and scored on a hit by Deere who went to second on the throw home.

Deere went to third on a balk, Freeman walked and Howell hit into a double play as Deere scored.

Ironton hit the reset button as Sloan walked, moved up on a passed ball and scored when Bias was safe on an error. Ryan Ashley was safe on an error and Connor Kleinman and Wylie followed with RBI singles.

Spring Valley scored in the third when Hinchman singled, Bryson Hayton was hit by a pitch, the runners moved up on a ground out and Cade Cole singled for an RBI.

The lead went to 13-2 in the fourth.

Ashley walked, Connor Kleinman singled, Wylie walked, Freeman walked forcing in a run and Howell had an RBI single.

The final two runs scored in the fifth inning.

Peyton Aldridge and Chaydan Kerns walked, Trevor Kleinman singled to load the bases and Deere delivered a two-run single.

Ironton will host the winner of Piketon and Wellston at noon on Saturday in the Division 3 sectional finals.

Ironton 470 22 = 15 15 1

Spring Valley 101 00 = 2 3 5

Trevor Kleinman, Ashton Duncan (5) and Cole Freeman. Grant Stratton, Bryson Whittington (2), Clayton Dyer (4) and Elijah Dixon, Jamison Smith (4). W-Kleinman (IP-4.0, H-3, R-2, ER-1, K-4, BB-3, HBP-1). Duncan (IP-1.0, K-2, HBP-1). L-Stratton (IP-1.0, H-8, R-8, ER-8, K-0, BB-1). Whittington (IP-2.0, H-4, R-5, ER-2, K-1, BB-5, Balk). Dyer (IP-2.0, H-3, R-2, ER-2, K-2, BB-4). Hitting-Ironton: Jon Wylie 2-4 RBI, Trevor Kleinman 1-4, Cameron Deere 3-5 2-RBI, Cole Freeman 1-1 2-RBI, Kyle Howell 2-5 2-RBI, Jacob Sloan 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Nate Bias 1-3 2B RBI, Connor Kleinman 3-3 RBI; SV: Hank Hinchman 2-3, Cade Cole 1-2 RBI.