City Heat to kick off concert series

Local favorite, City Heat, will kick off Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Summer Concerts on Tuesday.

The two-hour concerts start at 6:30 p.m. at the Ironton Farmers Market Square, just three blocks off the Collins C. Clark Bridge in front of The Depot.

The event is free.

“It’s a family event so bring the kids and bring a chair, come early and enjoy dinner at one of Ironton’s great restaurants,” said Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive.

City Heat has performed as part of the concert series for the last four years and is one of the summer concert series’ biggest draws.

“They are a great band, it’s a large group and they have an extremely good vocalist, she can really belt it out,” Heighton said.