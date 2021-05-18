Lawrence County student earns wins in cattle competitions

MARYSVILLE — A Lawrence County boy was champion in the Charolais Heifer category, as well as placed in two other competitions at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) BEST (Beef Exhibitor Show Total) awards banquet held on May 1 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus.

In addition to his champion win, Luke Leith also fifth overall in the Angus Heifer category and and reserve champion for Angus Heifer BBS.

More than 350 BEST exhibitors were awarded for their show success, cattle industry knowledge, photography skills, community service efforts and more.

This year’s BEST program featured seven weekends of sanctioned shows that wove their way across the state. Over 592 youth participants showed 850 head of market animals and heifers throughout the season.

