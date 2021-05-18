Randall Higgins

Nov. 13, 1952–May 18, 2021

Randall “Randy” Higgins, 68, of Kitts Hill, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kings Daughter’s Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky, surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 13, 1952, in Huntington, West Virginia, a son of the late Ralph and Ernestine O’Laker Higgins.

He is survived by his wife, Leah Ann Boggess Higgins; three children, Vonda Higgins, Angela (Ben) Kelley and Kayla (Aaron) Riley; four grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, and Emerson Kelley, and Jayde Riley; and three brothers, David (Kay) Higgins, Doug (Terri) Higgins and Rick (Becky) Higgins.

He graduated from Symmes Valley High School.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Brothers David Higgins and Chad Higgins officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery, Waterloo.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.