Ronald McKnight

July 2, 1937–May 18, 2021

Ronald Roger McKnight, 83, of Ironton, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, in Ironton.

Mr. McKnight was born July 2, 1937, in Lawrence County, the son of the late Lester “Pete” and Dorothy (Waller) McKnight Markins.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Carol (Saunders) McKnight, whom he married June 4, 1964.

Ronald attended Ironton Schools and was a proud United States Navy veteran.

He was a sporting goods manager for K-Mart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; two sisters; and two son in-laws.

He is survived by a son, Steve (Jane) McKnight of Ironton; two daughters, Ronda Smoot, of Huntington, West Virginia, and Christy Long, of Pedro; four granddaughters, Kati (Jose) Rojas, of Stafford, Virginia, Emily (Joshua) Lawson, of San Antonio, Texas, Sarah Smoot, of Huntington, West Virginia, and Megan (Jason Pennington) Long, of Ironton; a grandson, Corey Long, of Pedro; great -grandchildren, Penelope, Diego, Mason, and Maddix; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schugg officiating the service. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at noon at Woodland Cemetery. To offer the McKnight family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 s. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with the services.