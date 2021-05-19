Service members can receive assistance for education

ASHLAND, Ky. — Those who served in the Armed Forces have the opportunity to earn an education with financial assistance including the GI Bill.

The GI Bill benefits helps prospective students pay for college, graduate school and training programs. Since 1944, the GI Bill has helped qualifying veterans and their family members get money to cover all or some of the costs for school or training.

Craig Pleasant, Veterans Services Coordinator at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC), says his role is to serve as middleman between ACTC and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Pleasant can help prospective students through the ACTC admissions process as well as assist in applying for the GI Bill.

“We try to make the transition from the military lifestyle to being a college student as easy as possible,” said Pleasant.

He added that the faculty and staff at ACTC are great to work with service members who find themselves in extenuating circumstances.

He says there are currently around 80 students at ACTC who are using some type of veterans benefits to pay for their education.

The Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33), which Pleasant says is one of the most commonly used resources, helps prospective students pay for school or job training.

To qualify, service members must have served on active duty after Sept. 10, 2001.

Service members who qualify can receive up to 36 months of benefits, including tuition and fees, money for housing and money for books and supplies.

If the prospective student is a dependent spouse or child — or the surviving spouse or child — of a Veteran, they also may qualify for Chapter 35 benefits or job training through a GI Bill program.

To apply for the GI Bill, visit https://www.ebenefits.va.gov.

For more information, contact Pleasant by emailing craig.pleasant@kctcs.edu