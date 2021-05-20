expand
May 20, 2021

Darlene Clay

By Obituaries

Published 2:18 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

Darlene Clay

Darlene Marie (Taylor) Clay, 35, of Ironton, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the City Mission Church, 710 N. Fifth St., Ironton, with Pastor Chad Pemberton officiating. Burial will follow in Etna Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Donations made be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the funeral expenses.
To offer Darlene’s family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

