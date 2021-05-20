expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

George Handy

By Obituaries

Published 3:26 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

George Handy

George Lee Handy, 70, of Crown City, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Delcina Handy. Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow with his last ride to Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

George Handy

Darlene Clay

James Cremeans

Joyce Johnson

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you agree with Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to lift health order in Ohio on June 2

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business