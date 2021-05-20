Grim fires one-hitter as Panthers win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SEAMAN — Pitching is the name of the game and this game was named Travis Grim.

The Chesapeake Panthers pitcher threw a one-hitter as they edged the North Adams Green Devils 2-1 in the Division 3 sectional semifinals on Wednesday.

“Travis threw a heck of game. We came ready to play. Our young guys played their part and battled,” said Panthers’ coach Zacc Russell.

Grim struck out three and walked three in going the distance. North Adams’ Caleb Rothwell also pitched a complete game as he gave up four hits, struck out four and walked just one.

After a scoreless first inning, the Panthers got their two runs in the second inning.

Grim walked leading off the inning and Devin Stevens singled. Nate Wright then reached on an error as the runs scored.

North Adams got its run in the third inning.

Easton Daulton was hit by a pitch leading off and Rothwell followed with the Green Devils’ lone hit. Seth Meade bunted the runners over and R.J. Taylor grounded out as the run scored.

Grim retired 13 of the final 16 batters. He walked two batters and another runner reached on an error.

The Panthers play at Eastern Brown on Saturday at noon.

Chesapeake 020 000 0 = 2 4 1

North Adams 001 000 0 = 1 1 1

Travis Grim and Hayden Blankenship. Caleb Rothwell and R.J. Taylor. W-Grim (ER-1, K-3, BB-3. L-Rothwell (ER-2, K-4, BB-1). Hitting-CHS: Jacob Daniels 1-3, Travis Grim 1-2, Devin Stevens 1-3, Nick Wright 1-3 2B; NA: Caleb Rothwell 1-4.