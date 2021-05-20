Lady Fighting Tigers blank Spartans to reach district finals

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Keegan Moore was, well, Keegan Moore.

The Ironton junior pitcher fired a four-hit shutout as the Lady Fighting Tigers blanked the Alexander Lady Spartans 4-0 in the Division 3 district semifinals on Wednesday.

Moore — an Ohio University commit — struck out 12 and issued just one walk as she threw 111 pitches with 73 going for strikes.

The Lady Tigers (25-4) advance to the district finals against Adena at 2 p.m. Saturday at Unioto High School.

Adena got past Minford 5-2.

Alexander (11-11) pitcher Brooke Casto threw a solid game in taking the loss. Casto gave up seven hits, four earned runs, struck nine and walked one as she threw 84 pitches with 58 for strikes.

Ironton got the only run it really needed in the first inning.

Graycie Brammer led off the inning with a single, courtesy runner Braylin Wallace went to second on Kirsten Williams’ ground out and then Keegan Moore doubled home Wallace with a line drive to center.

The score remained 1-0 until the fifth when Ironton added a run.

Katelyn Moore doubled with one out, moved up on a passed ball and scored on Kylie Miller’s line drive single to center.

The Lady Fighting Tigers tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth when Bella Sorbilli spanked a two-run home run to center field following a walk to Keegan Moore.

Moore set the Lady Spartans down in order in the seventh with a groundout to Williams at short and then two strikeouts swinging to add an exclamation point to her performance.

Alexander got a walk to Casto to start the game but then Moore set down nine straight until Jadyn Mace singled to start the fourth.

The Lady Spartans threatened in the fifth when Macie Swart had a one-out double and Jaycie Jordan got a bunt single.

But Moore struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

Mace singled to start the sixth and Erin Scurlock reached on an error. But Moore got a pop out in foul territory to catcher Brammer and then a strikeout and easy fly out in right to Sorbilli to end the inning.

Alexander 000 000 0 = 0 4 0

Ironton 100 012 x = 4 7 1

Brooke Casto and Erin Scurlock. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore (K-12, BB-1). L-Scurlock ER-4, K-9, BB-1). Hitting-AA: Jadyn Mace 2-3, Macie Swart 1-3, Jaycie Jordan 1-3; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-3, Keegan Moore 1-2 2B, Katelyn Moore 1-3 2B, Bella Sorbilli 1-3 HR 2-RBI, Kiandra Martin 1-3, Kylie Miller 1-2, Jada Rogers 1-2. LOB-Alexander 6, Ironton 3. Sac-AA: Erin Scurlock; Ironton- Emily Weber. SB-AA: Jadyn Mace, Brooke Casto.