Mary Riley

Mary “Alice” Wolfe Riley, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, died on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at noon on Thursday. Both will be at Christ Episcopal Church, corner of Fifth Street and Park Avenue, Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for remembrances to the Ohio University Foundation (reference Dorothy W. Wolfe Nursing Scholarship), PO Box 869, Athens, Ohio 45701, Hosparus Health, PO 35425, Louisville, KY 40232, the Child Welfare Club, Attn: Ann Wise, 204 Fitzpatrick St., South Point, OH 45680, or the charity of your choice.

