expand
Ad Spot

May 22, 2021

Franklin named director of telehealth

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Mountain Health Network has named Christy Franklin, MS, BSN, RN, CNRN, system director of telehealth.
Franklin has system-wide responsibility for the design and oversight of both inpatient and outpatient telehealth services and programs in alignment with the MHN strategic plan.

This includes both the overall development and operation of health-related services via electronic information and telecommunication technologies.

An employee of St. Mary’s Medical Center since 1985, Franklin will also continue in her current role as the director of St. Mary’s Regional Neuroscience Center and Regional Joint Replacement Center.

She received her master’s degree in healthcare administration from Marshall University, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from West Virginia University and her RN diploma from St. Mary’s School of Nursing.

For more information about Mountain Health telehealth services, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.

 

More News

SOMC holding vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 22

HIMG providing COVID vaccinations to ages twelve and up

Pappy bourbon flight raffle to benefit Highlands Museum

ACTC honors org wins 3 regional awards

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and wish to, what would make it easier for you?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business