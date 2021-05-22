Pappy bourbon flight raffle to benefit Highlands Museum

ASHLAND, Ky. — Bourbon enthusiasts will love the active fundraiser that is benefiting the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center. A Pappy Van Winkle Flight Raffle is running through the end of May and serves as a unique way to help fund the historical attraction in downtown Ashland.

The rare bourbon flight includes five bottles: 10 year, 12 Year Special Reserve, 15 Year, 20 Year and 23 Year.

Tickets are $100 each and are limited. They can be purchased at highlandsmuseum.com or in person at the Highlands.

The drawing will take place on May 29 at the museum.

Proceeds from the raffle will help fund projects at the museum, which was forced to close over the winter due to COVID restrictions. The museum reopened on May 1.