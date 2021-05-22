expand
May 22, 2021

SEOLS hires Matthew Bockey

Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

PORTSMOUTH — Southeastern Ohio Legal Services (SEOLS) hired Matthew Bockey as a staff attorney in its Portsmouth office.

Bockey previously worked as a staff attorney with Alaska Legal Services Corporation in Wasilla, Alaska, and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Nepal.

He holds a J.D. from Capital University Law School and a LLM from Vermont Law School.

SEOLS provides free civil legal services to people with low income and limited savings and assets. For more information, contact SEOLS at 740-354-7563.

