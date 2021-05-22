SOMC holding vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 22

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is holding a Saturday vaccine clinic at the Portsmouth Family Health Center on May 22.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and is for those in need of their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. SOMC is currently vaccinating those 12 years and older.

More than 250 million vaccines have been administered in the United States, and the data overwhelmingly shows that the shots are safe and effective. Nearly one-in-three Scioto County residents have received their first shot.

It is estimated that herd immunity, which is when enough people are resistant to a virus that it becomes harder to spread, will be achieved once 75-80 percent of the public has been vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment to get a COVID vaccine, call 740-356-CARE.

Those who attend the Saturday clinic can receive their second dose as a follow-up clinic on June 12.