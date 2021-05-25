Gail Bowman

March 12, 1938-May 24, 2021

Gail left on her journey to her new home on May 24th, 2021.

She worked as an LPN for 35 years.

She is survived by her daughters; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there, I did not die

If you haven’t visited me or called,

Don’t bother me now

I am not here.