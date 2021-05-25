Rowe handles ups and downs of softball life

Jim Walker

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Peighton Rowe is finding that the ups and downs of a season are similar to the ups and downs of her softball career.

The former all-district softball standout for the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers is continuing her success at the college level for the Georgetown Tigers.

After the downer of missing her senior softball season at Ironton due to the COVID-19 shutdown of

spring sports that erased what could have been a run to the state tournament, she found the rush of being on a Georgetown team that qualified for the NAIA national tournament.

“I was upset not to get my senior season, especially with all of our potential,” said Rowe. “But I do feel lucky to be able to play in college and have a such a great group of girls here.”

Georgetown lost to Campbellsville University in the Mid-South Conference tournament finals but still earned a berth in the regional in Lawrenceville, Ga.

The Tigers fell to top-seed Gwinnett College 5-1in part due to three errors. Dropping into the loser’s bracket, Georgetown fell 9-1 to Rio Grande University.

It was depressing to lose to Rio Grande, but Rowe got to see her former Ironton teammate Kenzie Cremeens who plays for the RedStorm.

“Playing Rio was great to see my former teammate and how much she has prospered in college,” said Rowe.

Rowe played in almost 30 games this season with seven starts. She produced an impressive .300 batting average in her rookie season despite being used in different positions and situations.

“I have played this year as a DH (designated hitter), second base and a pitcher,” said Rowe with the startling news of seeing time as a pitcher. Rowe pitched some for Ironton but spent more of her time playing second base.

“Recently, I have been pitching a lot more than anything because I have become our relief pitcher. It came as a surprise to me not pitching in a while but I’m am enjoying it and working hard to get better.”

Although the Tigers fell short in their hopes to make the NAIA World Series, Rowe said the team finished 27-22 and achieved more than was expected this season.

“I love Georgetown and I am so proud of our team this year,” said Rowe. “We were for sure not expected to go to the national in our tough conference and we fought so hard in the (conference) tournament. We beat the number three and number eighteen ranked teams to qualify.”

Bring on the ups and downs.