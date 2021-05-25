Wood’s record run tops highlights from Div. 2 district track meet

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ROCKSPRINGS — Bring out the highlight reel.

The Division 2 district track meet had plenty of highlights as a new record was set in the boys’ meet and both the boys’ and girls’ meets had some multiple winners on Saturday at Meigs High School.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the regional meet at Chillicothe Southeastern High School Thursday and Saturday.

Rock Hill’s Noah Wood won the 400-meter dash with a new district record of 48.5 seconds, breaking the old mark of 49.2 by C.J. Ratliff of New Lexington.

Fairland’s Jace Casella was fifth in the 400 meters at 53.26 seconds.

Wood also won the 200-meter dash with a 22.62 times. Teammate Parker Knipp was second at 23.41.

Ironton’s William “Quay” Harrison grabbed gold in the high jump with a leap of 6-feet. Teammate Trent Hacker was third at 5-10 and Rock Hill’s Braydon Malone fifth at 5-6.

Harrison also came away with a win in the pole vault as he cleared 12-9. South Point’s Darryl Taylor was third at 11-6.

Rock Hill won the 4×200 relay as Tyson Lewis, Knipp, Brayden Adams and Wood was clocked at 1:31.77 while Ironton was second as the quartet of Peyton Wilson, Chianti Martin, Ethan White and Hacker ran a 1:34.41 time.

Lewis, Adams, Knipp and Ethan Cattell ran a 44.83 to win the 4×100 relay and Wilson, Martin, Hacker and Santos Martinez were third at 45.76.

Martinez was fourth in the 100-meter dash at 11.93 seconds to advance.

Ironton’s 4×400 relay of White, Harrison, Martinez and Hacker were third with a 3:40.05 clocking. Rock Hill was fifth as Hunter Blagg, Dylan Griffith, Adams and Simpson combined for a 4:43.6 time.

Fairland’s Jacob Sudlow was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.74 time.

In the 1600 run, Rock Hill’s Sam Simpson was second at 4:43.83 and Harrison was fourth at 4:51.68.

Simpson was second in the 800 meters at 2:04.41 and Ironton’s Ethan White eighth at 2:14.82.

Chesapeake’s Dannie Maynard was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.86 seconds. Rock Hill’s Connor Blagg was fifth in the 3200 run at 11:03.11.

Fairland’s Michael Lucas advanced in the discus with a 135-1 toss in the discus. South Point’s Maurice Long was fifth at 125-3, Ironton’s Max Gleichauf was sixth at 118-1 and Lane Smith of Rock Hill eighth at 109.3.

Smith was third in the shot put with a heave of 41-6 while Fairland’s Nick Knight was fourth at 41-4.25 and Long was eighth at 39-6.

In the long jump, Rock Hill’s Victor Day went 19-9.75 to place third and South Point’s Nakyan Turner was fourth with a 19-8.5 jump.

In the girls’ meet, Chesapeake’s Emily Duncan leaped 5-3 to win the high jump. Fairland’s Emma Marshall was seventh at 4-6. Duncan was fourth in the long jump at 15-1.5 and teammate Robin Isaacs was sixth at 14-7.25 while Rock Hill’s Cigi Pancake was seventh at 14-5.25.

Ironton’s Emma Hall heads to the regional meet in the discus as she was second with a 117-1 toss. Rock Hill’s Jaina Bailey will make the trip after taking fourth with a 109-3 throw.

Hall was sixth in the shot put at 30-11.

In the 4×800 relay, Rock Hill’s team of Bri Reynolds, Camryn Miller, Kylie Gilmore and Bella Stevens was seventh with a 10:46.81 time.

Reynolds was seventh in the 400 meters at 1:03.93 and Miller seventh in the 3200 run with a 13:04.15 clocking.

Isaacs was third in the 100-meter hurdles with a 17.51 time while Fairland’s Kylie Hayes was seventh at 17.89.

In the 4×200 relay, Ironton was fifth as Lilly Zornes, Kenzleigh Davidson, Keira Adams and Evan Williams at 1:54.5 and Fairland was sixth as Kaci Adkins, Morgan Webb, Lexi Steele and Katie Stitt had a 1:54.6 time.

In the 4×100 relay, Fairland was fifth as Amelia Butler, Adkins, Steele and Stitt ran a 53.96 while Ironton was sixth by a razor’s edge as Zornes, Davidson, Adams and Williams ran a 53.98.

Adams ran a 28.79 to take eighth in the 200-meter dash.

Fairland’s Reece Barnitz was fifth in the 800 meters at 2:31.48.

Barnitz joined Stitt, Steele and Webb to place seventh in the 4×400 relay with a 4:34.22 time.

Chesapeake’s Kandace Pauley was seventh in the pole vault as she cleared 8-feet and Fairland’s Emma Marshall was eighth at 7-6.

In team scores, Warren won the boys meet with 118 points followed by Fairfield Union at 104, Rock Hill 87, Ironton 60, Jackson 56.5, Gallipolis 54, Vinton County 46, Alexander 29, Fairland 20, South Point, Meigs and Wellston 16 points each, New Lexington 14, River Valley 13.5, Chesapeake 5 and Oak Hill 4.

In the girls’ meet, Sheridan won with 126. 5 followed closely by Fairfield Union with 122.5, Warren 84, Jackson 58, Gallipolis 53, New Lexington 47, Vinton County 32, Chesapeake 29, River Valley 20, Ironton and Wellston 19 points each, Fairland 18, Alexander 14, Rock Hill 13 and Meigs 8.