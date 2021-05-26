Meet the Class of 2021: Jillian Aylsworth, South Point High School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta, CC+ Program, Salutatorian, Summa Cum Laude, Pep Club, four years Varsity Volleyball, four years Varsity Softball.

Favorite memory of high school: Attending SCORES.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice?: To attend The Citadel and major in biochem.

What will you miss most about your school?: The staff and teachers.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two?: Graduating salutatorian, while maintaining a job and playing sports.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them?: There are too many to count, but, if I had to choose just one teacher who has given me great advice, I would choose Mr. Steve Baise. He always knew just what to say to help you with your situation.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: Member of C3, Team member at Ashland CFA.

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed?: One movie I have enjoyed is “Saving Private Ryan.”

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your last years of high school?: It’s taken away opportunities I can never get back, but it’s also taught me that we can get through anything.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now?: Somewhere performing surgery in an operating room.