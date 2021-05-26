Reds’ Senzel to undergo knee surgery on Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Cincinnati Reds announced Wednesday that outfielder and infielder Nick Senzel will require arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

The Reds said his recovery time will not be known until after the surgery but he is expected to miss between 4-to-6 weeks.

Senzel was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to left knee inflammation, and the issue is apparently more serious than the team initially anticipated.

Manager David Bell described the surgery as a “clean-up” but said that the Reds won’t have an official timetable for Senzel’s return until the procedure is complete.

Rookie Jonathan India will be Cincinnati’s primary second baseman while Senzel is out.

The Reds’ outfield has Jesse Winker in left, Nick Castellonas in right and center field will be Tyler Naquin.

The Reds’ bench has utility infielder Alex Blandino and third baseman Max Schrock while the outfielder has Shogo Akiyama, Scott Heineman and Mark “Ed” Payton.