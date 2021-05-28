Food Fair to open in Ironton on Sunday

Food Fair is set to open at its new location at The Hills shopping plaza on Sunday.

Patrick McFarlin, who does marketing for the company, said the store would open its doors to customers at 8 a.m. that day.

“We’ve got meat and produce fully stocked and the shelves will be full,” he said. “We’re getting everything ready to go.”

Food Fair is moving into the location formerly occupied by Pick ‘n Save, which closed earlier this month.

McFarlin said the store’s hours will be from 7 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week.

He said, during the transition, the company donated $46,000 worth of merchandise from the previous store to local charities, including Backpack Buddies, Harvest For the Hungry Food Pantry, the Ironton Lutheran Church and Two Hearts Pregnancy Center.

“It was their private label brand,” he said. “We pulled those from the shelves and put in our private label, Everyday Essential, as well as our Amish label, Walnut Creek.”

Food Fair also operated stores in Lawrence County in Proctorville, South Point and Coal Grove.

McFarlin said those seeking more information on the store can go to their website, www.foodfairmarkets.com to see their latest online ad.