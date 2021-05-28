Herd-Navy for Sept. 4 on CBSSN

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Saturday, Sept. 4, Marshall-Navy football game will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be carried by CBS Sports Network, the American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday.

The contest will be the season-opener for both schools.

The Thundering Herd has yet to play Navy in its history, but will make its second trip to Annapolis. Marshall defeated Maryland 31-20 in the 2013 Military Bowl, which was played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The remainder of the Thundering Herd’s 2021 kick times and network designations will be released Tuesday.