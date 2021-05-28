Ironton Ladies 9-Hole group has ‘hot’ time; invites new members

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — The morning weather was a little hot.

So were the golf scores.

The Ironton Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association met on Tuesday for their weekly outing at the Pine Creek Golf Course and the ladies turned in some hot performances.

Pat Lambert served as the hostess and she served what the ladies described as “luscious donuts” for breakfast treats at the brief morning business meeting.

Lambert announced the events for the day and when play had ended she reported the events winner was Pat Riggs with Sharon Fox posting the low putts for the day in some heated scores.

Joyce Lewis will serve as hostess next Tuesday as the group meets at 9 a.m. followed with golfing at 9:30.

WANTED: Members of the Ladies Nine-Hole League are offering an invitation to any women who would like to be a part of the groups’ weekly outing.

Lana Moore said the group is asking anyone who would like to golf “even after years of not playing or just beginning to golf to give us a try. We love to play golf even if the skills are not what they used to be.”

Moore added that current members have played both for several years or only a short time.

“We just enjoy being together and hitting that little ball out on the course,” she said.

Pine Creek — the former Ironton Country Club — is public so anyone is allowed to play.